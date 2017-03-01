3 charged in Vacaville baseball bat attack agree to delay trial-setting
Three men accused of a vicious robbery and baseball bat attack on a stranger after a Vacaville house party agreed Friday to delay their cases for another month. Jameson-Grey Ledesma, 21, Joshua D. Potmesil, 20, and Jonathan J. Muse, 20, have all pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, mayhem and robbery.
