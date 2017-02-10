Youth at The Leaven put heart into ar...

Youth at The Leaven put heart into art to thank Travis personnel

Children at The Leaven's Signature Center demonstrated, and drew, lots of love for Travis Air Force Base personnel Thursday. The club room was full of children, staff and dignitaries as the kindergarten through fifth-graders expressed their thoughts on paper.

