Young musicians get chance to shine w...

Young musicians get chance to shine with Solano Symphony

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The recent high school graduate, taking a year off from school, started playing the violin about 8 years ago. Now she plays with the Solano Symphony and is one of two winners of its annual Young Artists competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma... 8 hr tiredofit 1
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic 10 hr Birds Landing Bob 3
News Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09) Wed mee 15
News DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police... Tue Lydia G 2
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Jan 29 Tappa 4,976
News City gathers to support Muslim community Jan 29 slay billion-head... 7
News Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro... Jan 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC