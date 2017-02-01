Young musicians get chance to shine with Solano Symphony
The recent high school graduate, taking a year off from school, started playing the violin about 8 years ago. Now she plays with the Solano Symphony and is one of two winners of its annual Young Artists competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|8 hr
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|10 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09)
|Wed
|mee
|15
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Tue
|Lydia G
|2
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Tappa
|4,976
|City gathers to support Muslim community
|Jan 29
|slay billion-head...
|7
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC