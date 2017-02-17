Woodland Outdoor Wanderers hike planned
The Woodland Outdoor Wanderers will be traveling just down Interstate 80 to take advantage of their Lagoon Valley Park's trails in Vacaville. According to trip organizer, Ken Trott, “if it continues to rain as it has in January, a hike around a lagoon may be just the thing to do.” He announced that all are welcome to join WOW on a jaunt Saturday in the hills over-looking the Lagoon Valley and historic Pena Adobe, just southwest of Vacaville.
