Winds, rain continue to hammer NorCal...

Winds, rain continue to hammer NorCal, cause damage

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Another wet and windy day is on tap for Northern California, with the wind and rain causing plenty of damage and commute issues for people Tuesday morning. Light rail service along the Gold Line remains interrupted between Folsom and Sacramento's 29th Street after strong winds caused wires to come down on the tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) 4 hr Thinker 23
News DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police... 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 3
News It's simple: Follow the money 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ... Feb 4 Anon 4
News First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma... Feb 2 tiredofit 1
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic Feb 2 Birds Landing Bob 3
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC