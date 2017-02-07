Winds, rain continue to hammer NorCal, cause damage
Another wet and windy day is on tap for Northern California, with the wind and rain causing plenty of damage and commute issues for people Tuesday morning. Light rail service along the Gold Line remains interrupted between Folsom and Sacramento's 29th Street after strong winds caused wires to come down on the tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Thinker
|23
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|It's simple: Follow the money
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|Feb 4
|Anon
|4
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Feb 2
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Feb 2
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC