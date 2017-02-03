VUSD trustees OK Kindness Challenge video contest
Aesop, the supposed author of a collection of Greek fables, is credited with a famous saying: “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” It is a lesson two Solano leaders whose families have been affected by bullying want to impart to county secondary students and have a plan to do so. During the early portion of Thursday's Vacaville Unified governing board meeting, Supervisor John Vasquez of Vacaville and Tonya Covington, representing District Attorney Krishna Abrams, presented information about a pending Kindness Challenge video contest, which asks students, through video, to illustrate positive behavior and show others the power that kindness can have on their school and community.
