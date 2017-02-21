Vehicle collisions kill two during ho...

Vehicle collisions kill two during holiday weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Rainy weather and wet roads likely played a factor in two vehicle collisions in Solano County during the President's Day weekend that resulted in two deaths, according to California Highway Patrol. The first crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Feb. 17, on Highway 12 just west of Red Top Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Dodd introduces bill to allow Solano to create ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at February 22 at 3:08PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC