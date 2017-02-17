Vacaville Unified leaders approve mor...

Vacaville Unified leaders approve more than $5.4M in Measure A contracts

Vacaville Unified leaders on Thursday approved more than $5.4 million in Measure A contracts to upgrade the district's aging schools - many of them built more than 50 years ago - and to begin work on the long-awaited Will C. Wood High stadium project. Meeting in the Educational Services Center, the governing board, as expected, OK'd a nearly $4.2 million contract with Lister Construction of Vacaville for building a pad, site work, and a staff parking lot at Vacaville High, which will see in the coming months two new classroom buildings rise on the West Monte Vista Avenue campus.

