Vacaville Soroptimists offer scholarships for young women

Soroptimist International of Vacaville, a volunteer service organization, is offering its 2017 scholarships - up to $3,000 each in value - to women who are graduates of a Vacaville Unified School District high school or a resident of Vacaville at the time of high school graduation. Applications are available at www.VacavilleSoroptimist.org or by sending an email to [email protected]

