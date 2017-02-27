Vacaville Soroptimists offer scholarships for young women
Soroptimist International of Vacaville, a volunteer service organization, is offering its 2017 scholarships - up to $3,000 each in value - to women who are graduates of a Vacaville Unified School District high school or a resident of Vacaville at the time of high school graduation. Applications are available at www.VacavilleSoroptimist.org or by sending an email to [email protected]
