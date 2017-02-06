Vacaville Police Investigate Gunfire at Party
Police in Vacaville are trying to figure out who fired a gun during a late night dance party, with hundreds of people nearby, on Orange Drive near Leisure Town Road. "The fight then moved to the parking lot where there were hundreds of college students that were kind of swarming into that fight," said Sgt.
