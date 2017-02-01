Vacaville panel eyes independent studies program, live-and-work units

The use permit for an independent studies program in the Vacaville School District proposed for a shopping center along Peabody Road goes before city planning commissioners when they meet Tuesday. The Ernest Kimme Charter Academy for Independent Learning, a voluntary K-12 program that proposes alternatives to traditional learning methods, will be located in a former office building at the shopping center at 1949 Peabody Road, a city staff report said.

