Vacaville man killed by Amtrak train
An Amtrak train east of Vacaville struck and killed a man late Wednesday morning, according to Vacaville Fire Protection District Chief Doug Rogers. The train was traveling around 70 mph and the man was struck in the middle of the tracks and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Rogers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC