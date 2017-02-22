Vacaville man killed by Amtrak train

Vacaville man killed by Amtrak train

An Amtrak train east of Vacaville struck and killed a man late Wednesday morning, according to Vacaville Fire Protection District Chief Doug Rogers. The train was traveling around 70 mph and the man was struck in the middle of the tracks and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Rogers.

