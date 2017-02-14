Vacaville man convicted of child sexual abuse

A father and son high-fived in relief as guilty verdicts were read Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court, convicting a Vacaville man on five felony counts relating to sexual misconduct with a child. After a nearly two-year long court battle, the defendant, Ricky Groseclose, 62, was found unanimously guilty by a jury on all charges and was immediately taken into police custody, despite his attorney's efforts to delay his remand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.