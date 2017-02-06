Vacaville looks to develop Depot, Bus...

Vacaville looks to develop Depot, Bush street properties

The city issued a Request For Proposals to gauge interest for a collaborative public-private partnership with the city, which would lead to the development of three city-owned properties at the Depot Street and Bush Street with the formal addresses of 150 Depot St., 140 Depot St. and 133 Bush St. The Depot Street sites used to have buildings that house an insurance office and different automobile services businesses over the years. The Bush Street property used to be a home.

Vacaville, CA

