Vacaville library program encourages creativity among teens, tweens
Teens and tweens can choose from a variety of patterns and colors of duct tape to customize their flower pens during the Teen DIY meeting at 4 p.m. March 8 at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center. Teen DIY is a series of programs geared specifically for teens to use their creative skills to make specific projects.
