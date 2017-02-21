Vacaville eyes $100,000 for family support worker to aid homeless

A family support worker will be hired at nearly $100,000 in wages and benefits to provide case management for a year with the city's Community Response Unit if the Vacaville City Council follows a staff recommendation Tuesday. The Solano County Law Enforcement Administrators Association at its Feb. 16 meeting at Travis Air Force Base approved the use of $253,160 in state grants funds, including the $100,000 for the family support worker in Vacaville, a city staff report said.

