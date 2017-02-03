Vacaville considers allowing live-work units
The Vacaville Planning Commission will review Tuesday a proposal to amend the Land Use and Development Code to include this type of dwelling. A live-work unit is a dwelling that includes one or more rooms that are designed for and may be used as specified office, service or retail uses, according to a report from senior planner Laurie Suess.
