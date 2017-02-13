USA Gymnastics training offers 2-day instructor training in March
Vacaville Gymnastics will host training by USA Gymnastics at the Vacaville Gymnastics Center on March 25-26. The center is at 551 Davis St. Instructors will participate March 25 in the USA Gymnastics Men's Developmental Course.
