Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assault with firearm charge
A jury trial got underway Monday for a Vacaville man accused of shooting and wounding a neighbor one night in July 2015. Fanning's alleged shooting at the Villa Knolls apartments on Beelard Drive led to a police standoff that ended peacefully after Fanning called his father, a retired police officer, who directed his son on how to act and how to interact with police so he did not end up being shot.
