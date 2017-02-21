Trial date likely set next week for m...

Trial date likely set next week for men accused in Vacaville beating

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Three men accused in the attempted murder and robbery of a Vacaville man appeared briefly Friday in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge rejected an attorney's request to dismiss an enhancement associated with the suspects' charges. In front of a packed courtroom audience, the public defender for Joshua Potmesil, one of the three men accused in the September beating of a 23-year-old Vacaville man, detailed how there is a lack of evidence to show the attack was willful, deliberate and premeditated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Fri Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield Feb 21 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... Feb 21 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 25 at 3:09PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC