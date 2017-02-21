Trial date likely set next week for men accused in Vacaville beating
Three men accused in the attempted murder and robbery of a Vacaville man appeared briefly Friday in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge rejected an attorney's request to dismiss an enhancement associated with the suspects' charges. In front of a packed courtroom audience, the public defender for Joshua Potmesil, one of the three men accused in the September beating of a 23-year-old Vacaville man, detailed how there is a lack of evidence to show the attack was willful, deliberate and premeditated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC