Trial begins for man accused in child sexual abuse case

Opening statements started Wednesday morning in Solano County Superior Court as the trial began for a Vacaville man facing charges for his alleged role in the continuous sexual abuse of his girlfriend's then 10-year-old son. Ricky A. Groseclose, 62, appeared in front of a judge and jury Wednesday alongside his attorney, Thomas Maas, who asked the group of jurors to consider the evidence and find the man not guilty.

