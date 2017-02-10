Tree planting workshop offered by Master Gardeners
Solano County master gardeners will conduct a workshop on tree planting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center, 1020 Ulatis Drive. Adults of all skill levels in gardening are invited to attend.
