Tickets still available for a Open That Bottle Nighta
It promises to be a night filled with glitz, glamour and generous portions of gratitude, and for many in Solano County, it will be a first-time opportunity to participate. Open That Bottle Night, an elegant precursor to the 30th annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee, is set for Feb. 11 at The Sunrise Event Center, 620 Orange Drive in Vacaville.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Thu
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|mee
|15
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Jan 31
|Lydia G
|2
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Tappa
|4,976
|City gathers to support Muslim community
|Jan 29
|slay billion-head...
|7
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
