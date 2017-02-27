TCU offers scholarships for high scho...

TCU offers scholarships for high school seniors

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Besides being a graduating senior, each applicant must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, be headed for a two– or four–year college or university, and be a member of Travis Credit Union in good standing. Students who live in TCU's 12-county service region and are not yet members may join the credit union and apply for a scholarship at the same time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Feb 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield Feb 21 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... Feb 21 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at February 28 at 1:55PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC