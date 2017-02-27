TCU offers scholarships for high school seniors
Besides being a graduating senior, each applicant must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, be headed for a two– or four–year college or university, and be a member of Travis Credit Union in good standing. Students who live in TCU's 12-county service region and are not yet members may join the credit union and apply for a scholarship at the same time.
