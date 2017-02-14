Suisun police arrest Vacaville man after fight
A suspected marijuana sale that escalated into shooting and a fist fight on Eider Lane ended Monday with a Vacaville man in handcuffs, according to Suisun City police. Police were called at 11:14 a.m. to the 500 block of Eider Lane, detained two men who were fighting and recovered a handgun, police said in a press release.
