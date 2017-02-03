Still no plea from suspect in 1982 Vacaville murder case
A man arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the 1982 murder of a Vacaville teenager appeared briefly Thursday in Solano County Juvenile Court for his arraignment, which was once again delayed. Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was arrested Jan. 25 at the Kern Valley State Prison in connection to the murder of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson.
