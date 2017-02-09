Steady rain soaks Solano

A mallard soars through the falling rain as it prepares to make a landing in a retention pond in Vacaville's Centennial Park. Joel Rosenbaum -- The Reporter Despite a 100-year-old, 80-foot heritage oak tree collapsing onto a bridge Thursday in a Vacaville neighborhood, the daunting rainstorm that was predicted to hit Solano County wound up not being as devastating.

