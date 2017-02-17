Solano Symphony seeks $30,000 from Fairfield to finish season
The Solano Symphony's request for $30,000 to support the rest of its performance season - a figure double the shortfall the city staff projects - goes before Fairfield City Council members Tuesday. The symphony is on hold with the three remaining performances in the 2016-17 season until review of the request for the funds, a city staff report said.
