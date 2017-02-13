Solano Symphony promises fun spin on classical music
Youth and classical music that doesn't take itself too seriously will be celebrated during the Solano Symphony Orchestra's annual Salute to Music concerts in February. The first performance will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield; the second at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|7 hr
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 8
|kirton
|29
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|Feb 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|Feb 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Feb 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC