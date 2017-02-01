Solano libraries offer free tax-prep help
Local libraries will soon offer Super Saturday Free Tax Preparation for those who are eligible and need help to complete their tax returns. The program is open to taxpayers who make less than $54,000 and will be offered between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with the last intake of clients allowed at 2 p.m. The next workshops will be offered Feb. 11 at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center at 1020 Ulatis Drive; Feb. 18 at the John F. Kennedy Library at 505 Santa Clara St. in Vallejo; and Feb. 25 at the Suisun City Library at 601 Pintail Drive.
