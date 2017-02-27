Solano group plans Vacaville-area motorcycle run
The event will start at 9 a.m., with sign-ins taking place at Miss Darla's, 110 Peabody Road. The run will traverse some of the best roads around with stops in Dixon, Winters and Capay Valley, and end at the Moose Lodge, 6585 Gibson Canyon Road.
