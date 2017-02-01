Solano court taps Warshawsky to fill ...

Solano court taps Warshawsky to fill commissioner post

Robert Q. Warshawsky of Vacaville was hired by the court to fill a court commissioner vacancy created by the governor's recent appointment of William Pendergast to a judgeship. Warshawsky replaces Pendergast, who had served as a commissioner for more than five years.

