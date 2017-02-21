Solano County Office of Education supe tapped as Outstanding Women Leader
Less than two months on the job, Lisette Estrella-Henderson, superintendent of Solano County schools, has been selected to receive a top honor by the Association of California School Administrators. A Vacaville resident, the longtime educator was named regional winner of the Outstanding Women Leader Award for 2017 by the state group, the largest umbrella organization of school leaders in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC