Snow quickly covering highways into the Sierra
Story update: Caltrans Public Information Officer Steve Nelson issued the following statement at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, "We had chain controls up this morning on U.S. Highway 50 and Interstate 80 but they've since been lifted. However, with more snow forecast throughout the weekend, additional chain requirements over both Echo and Donner summits are likely.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Dodd introduces bill to allow Solano to create ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Jurors set to start deliberations in Vacaville ...
|Wed
|The watcher
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 8
|kirton
|29
