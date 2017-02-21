Rotary Texas Hold a Em tournament returns March 17

Poker aficionados and first-time players are invited to Vacaville Rotary Club's annual Texas Hold 'Em Tournament, a fundraiser for a variety of community service projects. The doors open at 5 p.m. March 17 for the St. Patrick's Day-themed event with food and a no-host bar featuring local craft beers at the Vacaville Opera House.

