Rains wona t let up
The rain continued its reign in Solano County Wednesday, with cities and residents preparing for another wave in the coming days. According to statistics from the National Weather Service Office in Sacramento, Vacaville's Nut Tree Airport experienced .58 inches of rain in a 24-hour period by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with Travis Air Force Base totaling .52 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|20 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Wed
|kirton
|29
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|It's simple: Follow the money
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Feb 2
|tiredofit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC