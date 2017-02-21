Rain soaked Vacaville for $1.3M in da...

Rain soaked Vacaville for $1.3M in damages, costs

1 hr ago

Damages totaling $1.2 million from heavy rain between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10 occurred in Vacaville - with nearly $100,000 more in related costs added to the bill. Overtime cost the city $44,128, plus $35,726 for sandbags, equipment rental and other supplies, states a report asking the City Council to approve increased use of reserves to pay for the rain-related expenses.

Vacaville, CA

