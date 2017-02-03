Project Linus to share blanket-making skills at Vacaville library
Members of Project Linus-Solano County Chapter will be at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square creating blankets, handmade with love, for children and teens in need, in celebration of National Make A Blanket Day. "Blanketeers" will show how these one-of-a kind blankets are created.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|8 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Thu
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|mee
|15
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Jan 31
|Lydia G
|2
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Tappa
|4,976
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC