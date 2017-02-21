Power of Kindness video contest set to start in Fairfield-Suisun schools
A video contest about the Power of Kindness will begin Wednesday in the Fairfield-Suisun School District - with a red carpet event at Brenden Theatres in Vacaville to follow, a representative of Solano County Supervisor John Vasquez said Thursday. Jennifer Hamilton told school district trustees at their meeting that Vasquez and Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams will also sponsor a luncheon that will feature the videos, which are planned to be posted on the county and school district website.
