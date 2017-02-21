Police testimony: Mother demonstrated...

Police testimony: Mother demonstrated how she slammed 4-month-old to motel floor

The mother-in-law of a Vacaville woman told police that the woman - arrested on suspicion of five felonies that include inflicting great bodily injury on a child - showed how she slammed her 4-month-old baby to a motel floor after he wouldn't stop crying, a detective testified Wednesday. Patricia G. Steve, 29, was sitting on the floor of a Super 8 Motel in Vacaville when the April 21, 2016, incident occurred, according to testimony by Vacaville police Detective Donald McCoy at the preliminary hearing in Solano County Superior Court.

