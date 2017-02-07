Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl Sunday DUI checks
Twelve motorists were booked into Solano County jail on suspicion of driving while impaired on Super Bowl Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reported Monday. Eight of the arrests were made by the California Highway Patrol, two by Vacaville police and one each by the Fairfield and Vallejo departments, according to booking records from midnight Sunday morning to shortly after midnight Monday morning.
