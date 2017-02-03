Police across Solano add DUI patrols ...

Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

Read more: The Daily Republic

Super Bowl Sunday has become a "drinking holiday" and several area law enforcement agencies are adding patrols to target impaired drivers. The legalization of marijuana by California voters in November adds an additional layer of concern this year - especially since there is no blood-level standard that shows if a driver is impaired as a matter of law.

