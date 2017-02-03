Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday has become a "drinking holiday" and several area law enforcement agencies are adding patrols to target impaired drivers. The legalization of marijuana by California voters in November adds an additional layer of concern this year - especially since there is no blood-level standard that shows if a driver is impaired as a matter of law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Thu
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|mee
|15
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Jan 31
|Lydia G
|2
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Tappa
|4,976
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC