Planning commission recommends Robertsa Ranch plans

The Vacaville Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend several planning documents, including a specific plan, environmental impact report and annexation request, to the Vacaville City Council, whose vote on the project is tentatively scheduled for its March 28 meeting. According to the plans submitted by RHS Roberts' Ranch LLC, 248 acres located at the northeast corner of Leisure Town and Fry roads would be annexed into Vacaville's city limits and rezoned for residential use.

