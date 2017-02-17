Pena Adobe trail could echo teacher's...

Pena Adobe trail could echo teacher's importance

The trail above Pena Adobe Park, where longtime historian and teacher Bob Allen hiked and told stories about Lagoon Valley and Pena Adobe, may be named in his honor. The trail can't be named after him specifically because of city policy that states a person has to be deceased for three years before such a naming can take place.

