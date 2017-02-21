Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train

Emergency personnel from the Vacaville Fire Protection District and Solano County Sheriff's Office examine the scene along the Union Pacific Rail Road tracks after responding to a call of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Capitol Corridor train Wednesday in Elmira. Additional information was not provided before press time and the Solano County Coroner's Office had not yet identified the body to notify next of kin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.