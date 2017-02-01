On Vacaville Unified agenda: Kindness Challenge, governora s budget, LCAP and accountability updates

A Kindness Challenge video contest, Gov. Jerry Brown's 2017-18 state budget proposal, and an update on the district's Local Control Accountability Plan and the state's new school accountability system are on the agenda when Vacaville Unified trustees meet tonight in Vacaville. Vacaville Supervisor John Vasquez and Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams will present information about the Kindness Challenge video contest, which asks students, through video, to illustrate positive behavior and show others the power that kindness can have on their school and community.

