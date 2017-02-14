Nursing home patients affected by Oroville Dam crisis relocated to Vacaville

Among the nearly 20,000 residents who were forced to evacuate their homes Sunday due to the possibility of the Oroville Dam spillway collapsing were six patients of a Yuba City Nursing home, who were relocated Tuesday morning to Vacaville. The patients, who were transferred from the Yuba Skilled Nursing Home, were briefly housed at the Beale Air Force Base during the weekend before the move to Vacaville.

