Nursing home patients affected by Oroville Dam crisis relocated to Vacaville
Among the nearly 20,000 residents who were forced to evacuate their homes Sunday due to the possibility of the Oroville Dam spillway collapsing were six patients of a Yuba City Nursing home, who were relocated Tuesday morning to Vacaville. The patients, who were transferred from the Yuba Skilled Nursing Home, were briefly housed at the Beale Air Force Base during the weekend before the move to Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jurors set to start deliberations in Vacaville ...
|2 hr
|The watcher
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|6 hr
|Xaviorlicious
|2
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Mon
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 8
|kirton
|29
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|Feb 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|Feb 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC