Night is write time for new Vacaville...

Night is write time for new Vacaville writers group

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Ten men and women gathered Thursday around a conference table to talk about one of the hardest things to do in the world. Lucke, who spoke before the Thursday Evening Writing Group began its meeting at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center on Ultatis Drive, is writing her second mystery after the 2016 publication of "Circle of Power," her first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... 4 hr webermom 2
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 16 hr Paperboy 5
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) Wed kirton 29
News Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ... Wed Birds Landing Bob 5
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic Feb 2 Birds Landing Bob 3
News Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09) Feb 1 mee 15
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC