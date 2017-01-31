Mix Canyon Road to close in advance o...

Mix Canyon Road to close in advance of storm

Solano County plans to close Mix Canyon Road on Wednesday because of the rainstorm expected to sweep through the area, according to a Solano County Public Works press release. Rain is expected to arrive Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service, with showers expected to continue through the weekend.

