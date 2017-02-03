Mental competency at issue in Vacaville child sexual assault case
A Vacaville man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in the men's bathroom of a Vacaville thrift store in October had his upcoming jury trial postponed Friday. David A. Maggi, 31, has pleaded not guilty to child sexual assault and kidnapping charges.
